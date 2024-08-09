Sources: Sheffield United launch new bid for top Wilder target who’ll replace 28y/o flop

Sheffield United have made an improved bid for Plymouth Argyle star Michael Cooper as they look to sign the goalkeeper before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made highly rated custodian Cooper his No 1 target as he looks to strengthen his goalkeeping options at Bramall Lane. Cooper’s future at Plymouth has been the subject of speculation all summer, with the player turning down the offer of a new deal at Home Park as he is in the final year of his contract.

Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed the club has rejected several bids for Cooper in the current transfer window, with Sheffield United previously failing to meet the shot-stopper’s valuation.

Wilder has identified Cooper as his ideal signing to solve United’s keeper issues as he looks to build a squad capable of winning promotion back to the Premier League.

In a major boost for Wilder, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Cooper is keen on a move to United to take the next step in his career. The Blades are now hopeful that their latest, improved offer will be enough to tempt Plymouth into cashing in on the 24-year-old.

United are firmly in the market for reinforcements in goal, with Wes Foderingham having left at the end of last season when his contract expired, while January signing Ivo Grbic has struggled badly since joining from Atletico Madrid.

United spent a reported £2million on 28-year-old Grbic, but he lost Wilder’s trust with his poor performances last term and was on the bench as Adam Davies instead started the season opener at Preston North End.

Should United manage to replace Grbic by landing Cooper, then the latter will become their eighth arrival of the summer. Wilder’s squad has already been bolstered by the captures of Harrison Burrows, Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore, Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum.

United fans will hope to see the squad improved further with the signings of a new right-back, striker and winger. United are understood to be close to landing attackers Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – who has been made available for loan by Crystal Palace – and free agent Tyrese Campbell.