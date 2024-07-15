Former Coventry City attacker Callum O’Hare is having a medical at Sheffield United ahead of moving to Bramall Lane on a free transfer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after deciding to leave Coventry when his contract at the West Midlands club expired at the end of last month after turning down the offer of a new deal.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, including Southampton and Burnley, have been weighing up moves for O’Hare on a free transfer. Aston Villa and Leeds have also been linked with O’Hare in recent weeks.

However, Sheff Utd are set to win the race for his signature and his switch to the Yorkshire side is set to be finalised imminently.

His arrival will come as a major boost to Chris Wilder after seeing several players leave the Blades over the summer following relegation from the Premier League.

O’Hare, who can play through the middle or on the left flank, will help bolster Sheff Utd’s attacking options as they look to build a side capable of challenging for promotion next season.

He bounced back from a serious knee injury in the 2022/23 campaign to return to action last season and showed the form which has made him one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship.

The former Aston Villa academy product made 36 appearances in all competitions last term and chipped in with 10 goals and four assists for the Sky Blues, including a goal in the FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United.

Callum O’Hare is an ideal replacement for exit-bound Blade

Sheff Utd’s move for O’Hare comes amid the uncertainty surrounding star man Gustavo Hamer, who looks set to leave Bramall Lane.

The 27-year-old was one of the Blades’ few bright sparks in a dismal 2023/24 campaign that saw them finish bottom of the Premier League table.

Hamer scored four goals and made six assists in 36 Premier League appearances last term.

Reports suggest that Wolves are leading the race for the attacking midfielder, with Sheff Utd demanding £20m for his signature. An agreement is yet to be sealed but everything points towards Hamer departing Sheff Utd this summer.

O’Hare, who can play through the middle or on the left flank, could be a ready-made replacement for the Dutchman.

Wilder will hope that the former Aston Villa youth player can help fire his team back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

