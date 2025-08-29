Sheff Utd in talks over exciting double deal for Chelsea starlet, ex-Man Utd midfielder – Sources

Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles is dipping back into the transfer market to kickstart the Blades’ season with a double deal for Luton Town star Tahith Chong and Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos in the pipeline, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Sheffield United registered their interest in Chong on Thursday, and talks are continuing with Luton to land the ex-Manchester United player on a permanent deal. Chong’s signing would bolster numerous positions for Sheff Utd as he can operate as a No 10 or as a winger on either flank.

United are expected to strengthen their midfield ranks further with the addition of 20-year-old Matos on loan from Chelsea. The England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan at Oxford United and is due to return to the Championship, this time at Bramall Lane.

Selles, already under pressure following his new club’s dismal start to the season, is hoping fresh faces will breathe life into his under-performing squad.

Experienced striker Danny Ings joined on a free transfer this week after leaving West Ham. The Blades have also paid Millwall a ‘significant undisclosed fee’ – understood to be £7-8million plus add-ons – for ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga.

The captures of Tanganga, Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom should improve a leaky United defence which has conceded eight goals in four matches so far this term, with Selles ripping up the side that made last season’s play-off final under Chris Wilder.

It could have an even newer look to it if talisman Gus Hamer is prised away before Monday’s deadline amid interest from the Premier League, Saudi and Turkish leagues.

Callum O’Hare could also depart, though the Blades will only sanction his exit should they find a replacement.

Cardiff City forward Cian Ashford, who can play centrally or out wide, is a target for United, but the League One leaders have already rebuffed an initial offer and insist the Welshman is not for sale.

Selles needs to quickly reverse United’s fortunes after four straight defeats amid a shift in playing style and with a data driven approach implemented for new arrivals.

A decision will also be made on free agents Ben Mee and Nathan Redmond, currently on trial, depending on the club’s success in landing their main targets.