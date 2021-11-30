West Ham eyeing a deal for Liverpool loanee starring at Sheffield United

By Kieran Lawler

West Ham are interested in signing Sheffield United loanee Ben Davies in January, per a report.

Davies was the first signing of the Slavisa Jokanovic era. The 26-year-old signed on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer. Featuring in 13 Championship games this season, he’s been a key figure in United’s backline. Victories against Reading and Bristol City helped Sheffield United climb to 13th in the Championship, seven points off the playoff picture.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Blades are looking to make it four straight league games without conceding a goal on Saturday.

This upturn in form coincides with Davies replicating the performances he delivered at Preston. He featured 145 times for the Lancashire side before getting his move to Liverpool for £1.1 million last January.

However, he’s yet to make an appearance for the Reds’ first team. Due to this, the Hammers’ interest could see Davies make a return to top-flight football once again.

According to the Sun, David Moyes has the centre-back listed as one of his targets for the January transfer window. A list that includes James Tarkowski and fellow forgotten Liverpool man Nat Phillips.

The interest in Davies is because Angelo Ogbonna is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Billy Sharp confirms discussions with Jokanovic

Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp has stated he spoke to former boss Slavisa Jokanovic about the standards in training.

Paul Heckingbottom replaced the Serbian as the new Blades boss and got off to a winning start, defeating Bristol City 2-0.

The Blades’ captain scored the second on Sunday and speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “We’ve got to keep diving each other on.

“Every single day counts. I spoke to the previous manager about our standards in training not being as good as they should have been, and it leads into a game on a weekend or in midweek.

“The manager two managers ago [Chris Wilder] always used to drive on about standards in training. If someone isn’t doing it, then make sure they’re pulling their weight.

“Hopefully we can get there quicker than it’s taken this season to get our standards back to where they should be and where we want to be.”

READ MORE: Manchester City star drops Sheffield United hint as pundit blasts ex-boss