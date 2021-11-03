Sheffield Wednesday boss highlights why summer signing has struggled

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has reiterated that Sylla Sow has been doing “extra work” to seek more minutes for his new club.

The 25-year-old joined the Owls from RKC Waalwijk in the summer. Scoring on his debut against Newcastle u21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy, Wednesday fans were excited for Sow to light up League One. However, he’s found games hard to come by since – only featuring in four games.

The Dutchman hasn’t played in Wednesday’s last six outings, being an unused substitute in their last outing against Sunderland.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “We have been working with Sylla on his physicality and getting him to a level where he needs to be.

“As you know in League One, it is a physically demanding division.

“We have been trying to get him to a level physically where he can contribute to the team.

“We feel he can play in the front positions and get consistent game time.”

Sow is now putting in the work behind the scenes to claim more game time for his side.

Moore said: “Credit to him.

“He has been doing a lot of extra work.

“He is in a far, far better position now than where he was a month or two ago.”

The winger will be hoping he can force his way into Moore’s plans as they host Gillingham on Saturday.

Moore gives update on Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has given an update on Barry Bannan after he hobbled off in their 3-0 victory against Sunderland.

The Wednesday captain had to be substituted in the 68th minute for fellow midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

On the midfielder, Moore said: “It’s an injury to his foot, to what extent it is we will see over the next few days.

“He led the troops well and had wonderful discipline.

“With the injuries we have, he’s played a different role but he has been absolutely exceptional. We know the ability he has got but it is his discipline for the team.”

Whether Bannan will be fit for the clash against Gillingham on Saturday is unknown. His side are looking to make it seven games unbeaten.

