Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday turn to former Leeds Utd boss as successor to sacked Xisco Munoz

Stevenage boss Steve Evans is in the frame for the vacant manager’s job at Sheffield Wednesday, TEAMtalk understands.

Wednesday are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday evening after he failed to win any of his 10 Championship games in charge of the Owls.

Spaniard Munoz arrived at Hillsborough in the summer to replace Darren Moore, but he picked up just two points as Owls manager with the club making their worst ever start to a season.

Wednesday decided to axe Munoz after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at West Brom left the club bottom of the Championship and an astonishing seven points from safety already.

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy at Hillsborough but we understand that Evans is understood to be one of the names under consideration due to his experience of working with teams in a relegation fight.

The 60-year-old Scot took over at Stevenage in March 2022 with the side 22nd in League Two and guided them to safety before leading them to promotion in his first full season in charge.

Stevenage have made an impressive start to life in League One under Evans and are currently in the play-off spots in fifth place in the table.

The former Leeds boss also guided Rotherham to two successive promotions from League Two to the Championship and kept Rotherham up against the odds in the second tier before winning the move to Elland Road in 2015.

Evans has taken charge of more than 1,000 games as a manager and his wealth of experience sees him as a strong candidate to take charge of a struggling Wednesday side.

