Sheffield Wednesday eye Huddersfield stalwart ahead of January

By Albert Pearson

Huddersfield defender Josh Ruffels is attracting the interest of Sheffield Wednesday, per a report.

The experienced left-back has found game time hard to come by since his move to Huddersfield Town in the summer. Owls boss Darren Moore is keen to strengthen his squad in January. Defensive reinforcements look to be high on the agenda as they lack depth in key areas.

According to reports from YorkshireLive, the Owls are weighing up a move for the 28-year-old, who has plenty of League One experience.

Wednesday are currently low on numbers at the back. The likes of Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa and Everton loanee Lewis Gibson are all sidelined.

Moore has therefore opted for a back three in recent weeks. 21-year-old Ciaran Brennan has been promoted to the first team due to the defensive absentees.

Ruffels signed for Town as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Oxford.

The 28-year-old made 48 appearances for Oxford last season. Scoring seven goals and chipping in with six assists as they finished in the play-off places.

He was initially brought in to compete with Harry Toffolo at left-back. However, he’s featured just twice from the bench this campaign.

Moore brought in Jaden Brown and Marvin Johnson during the summer as part of a squad overhaul. Neither player has nailed down the role with both players being somewhat defensively naive.

The Owls may find it hard to prize Ruffels away from Huddersfield Town. The Owls are thought to still be operating under some restrictions from the English Football League meaning that any move is likely to be a temporary loan deal.

Wednesday currently sit eighth in the league, just two points outside the play-offs. As January approaches, Moore will be looking to bolster his options to ensure a promotion push in the latter stage of the season.

Cowley lifts lid on George Byers

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has lifted the lid on why George Byers struggled during his time at the club on loan last season.

Byers featured 14 times for Pompey in League One last season during his 6-month loan deal without scoring a goal.

The midfielder was often found out of the starting eleven as he wasn’t seen as the right fit for Cowley’s system.

He said: “He can create goals, score goals and I see him as an eight, but what was unfortunate for George was the system he needed to play in.

“If you want to play 4-3-3, then you need the number nine that allows you to play that with a six and two eights.

“He can play the 10 role, but I don’t know if he has the penetration for us in that position.”

