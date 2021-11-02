by Albert Pearson

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly reviving their interest in free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The former Sheffield United and Cardiff City winger, 29, has been without a club since his summer departure from Middlesbrough.

The Owls were reported to have had an interest in Mendez-Laing during the summer transfer window, however a move never quite materialised.

Wednesday brought in a host of new attacking reinforcements as part of a major squad overhaul following their relegation to League One.

Owls boss Darren Moore opted for the signings of Saido Berahino, Theo Corbeanu and Olamide Shodipo amongst others ahead of Mendez-Laing.

But The Star reports that Wednesday could pursue the signing of Mendez-Laing once again as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Off the pace

The Owls suffered a fourth successive draw at the weekend, conceding another late goal.

It leaves the early promotion favourites eighth in the table, five points off the play-off spots and 11 points behind the league leaders.

Despite the recurring theme of conceding goals late on in the game, Wednesday do in fact have one of the best defensive records in the league with only Plymouth Argyle, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, who are all in the top four, conceding less goals.

It is at the other end of the pitch where the Owls struggles seem to lie as they are amongst the leagues lowest scoring sides.

If Wednesday are to start climbing the league table they need to be a lot more efficient in front of goal.

The signing of Mendez-Laing could be a real coup for Darren Moore and the Owls as there has also been reports of Championship interest in the free agent.

Therefore Moore will have to move quickly if he is to get his man.

Mendez-Laing has plenty of experience in League One having represented a host of clubs at this level including Peterborough United, Rochdale and Sheffield United.

The attacker has also plied his trade in the Championship and Premier League having helped secure promotion to the latter with Cardiff City in 2018.

However, his most successful spells came in League One where he was a constant threat down the wing with his pace and strength.

Moore reiterated his stance on the club’s transfer activity earlier this month in an interview with The Star.

Talking about the club’s preparation for the January transfer window he stated: “We’ll be having those talks pretty soon. People may look in and think everything only happens in January, but the work has already started.”

Given that Mendez-Laing is currently a free agent, he would be able to sign with the club immediately which could provide The Owls with a much needed boost in turning their league form around.

Options within

However, Wednesday do currently have a host of wingers at the club’s disposal already that are either lacking game time or playing out of position.

Highly rated Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sylla Sow have both been rarely used for whatever reason with cameos from the bench being their main source of minutes in the game.

Fellow ex-Middlesbrough man, Marvin Johnson has found himself with the most gametime, but in a different position than he is used to often filling in at left back and more recently at left centre back.

Wednesday’s wide positions have often been filled with players who are less used to that role including the likes of Callum Paterson, Jayden Brown and Dennis Adeniran.

Given the wingers Darren Moore has at his disposal and the upcoming return of Josh Windass, it remains to be seen if a new winger will be the club’s priority.