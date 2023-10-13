Sheffield Wednesday unveil former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant coach as new manager

Danny Rohl (l) is the new manager of Sheff Wed

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant coach Danny Rohl as their new manager.

The 34-year-old replaces Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard was sacked last week having overseen the club’s worst ever start to a season.

Munoz failed to win any of his 10 Championship games in charge of Wednesday, who are currently seven points adrift of safety.

Rohl has previously worked as an assistant at RB Leipzig, Southampton and Bayern Munich and is now taking on his first managerial role, becoming the youngest boss in the English Football League in the process.

His first game in charge of Wednesday will be at fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday October 21.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this traditional club,” Rohl told the club website.

“I’m ready for this. I know it’s a big challenge to make the step forward as a manager but I prepared the past 10 years for this.”

Rohl confident of Wednesday escape act

He added: “I’m convinced with the group here that we can go forward.

“I want to see intensity, aggression and bravery. I have a clear philosophy about transitions and counter-pressing and I will show the players in the coming days.”

Rohl’s predecessor Munoz took over in June after Darren Moore surprisingly left the club by mutual consent, despite leading them to promotion from League One last season after a play-off final win over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Our first interview with Danny Röhl is available to watch here ⤵️#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 13, 2023

The Spaniard won just two points from his 10 league matches in charge and was sacked before last Saturday’s 0-0 draw, ironically against Moore’s new side Huddersfield.

Wednesday are now looking to become the second Championship side in seven seasons, after Bolton in 2017-18, to avoid relegation having won three points or fewer from their opening 11 games.