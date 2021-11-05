Sheffield Wednesday loanee Theo Corbeanu has stated he wants to remain at the South Yorkshire club until the end of the season.

Since arriving at Hillsborough from Wolves, Corbeanu has struggled for game time. The 19-year-old has mainly featured off the bench for the Owls this season. Due to his lack of minutes, reports swirled that his season-long loan move could be cut short with him returning to his parent club in January.

However, the Canada international was handed his first league start against Sunderland. In a dominant 3-0 victory, he produced a fantastic display, scoring the opener and providing a teasing ball in for the second. Being a constant threat to his opposition’s backline, Corbeanu immediately repaid Darren Moore’s faith.

It’s now clear that the Owls man wants to kick on at his new club.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said: “Of course.

“That’s the goal.

“I came here on a season long-loan and that is what I want. I want to stay here for the season.”

Despite his start to life at Wednesday not being plain sailing, Corbeanu says he can thrive at the Owls.

“I want to do my best every time I step on to the pitch,” added the midfielder. “There is a very good changing room here for me to flourish.

“Obviously, being the youngest here, I feel new to everything and I am getting used to all the guys but they are a wonderful group.”

If the tricky winger does stay at Hillsborough, he will be aiming to help his side gain promotion straight back to the Championship.

Theo Corbeanu seeking revenge

Theo Corbeanu and his Sheffield Wednesday side face Plymouth in the FA Cup first round on Sunday.

The two sides met in the league earlier in the campaign with the Pilgrims cruising to a 3-0 win. It was a day to forget for the Owls and the midfielder, who was only on the pitch for 33 minutes.

With the game on Sunday being played at Hillsborough, the Wolves loanee believes it will be a huge advantage for his side as they look to set the record straight.

Corbeanu said: “Revenge is the best word.

“They beat us by three goals last time and that gives us extra motivation.

“It is at Hillsborough and we are going to have our fans with us.

“I think it will be a great game.”

