Southampton are hugely impressed by Armando Broja and could attempt to sign another player from Chelsea this summer as a result, according to a report.

Broja left Stamford Bridge in August to link up with Southampton for the 2021-22 campaign. The centre-forward has been a big hit at St Mary’s, scoring seven goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

That includes five strikes in the Premier League, helping Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team to gain wins over Leeds and Brentford.

Broja’s overall play has been top notch and he is causing opposition defenders all sorts of problems.

The 20-year-old could now complete a permanent Chelsea exit as several clubs are eyeing his signature.

Southampton were the first side to be linked. According to Fabrizio Romano, they are preparing a club-record bid worth £25million before the summer transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that competition is arising from Leeds, Everton and Wolves.

Armando Broja decision required

Chelsea need to decide if they want to keep Broja before potentially integrating him into the first team. If that is not the case, then they have to work out if his exit will be temporary or permanent next term.

Armando Broja is not the only Chelsea man in Southampton’s sights. The Sun claim Saints are also hoping to land attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin.

The young Englishman has made five senior appearances for Chelsea to date but has yet to open his goalscoring account.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow but is now back in west London.

Saints are keen to take him on loan from the Blues, although a move will only occur in the summer. Their scouts will monitor his progress in the mean time.

A transfer to the Championship is more likely during January, as several teams in the second tier have their eye on him.

Chelsea in for Juventus defender

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly in the hunt for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who could leave after Dusan Vlahovic moves to Turin.

Juve are reportedly close to sealing the signing of highly-coveted Fiorentina striker Vlahovic. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A clubs have agreed a €75million (£62million) fee for the 21-year-old.

According to Calciomercato, though, the investment will have repercussions for the Turin club. They will have to balance the books with a major sale.

De Ligt is one player whose future is a big talking point at Juve. He will have two years left on his contract at the end of this season.

And Chelsea – led by director Marina Granovskaia – have already reportedly ‘started the offensive’ for the signing the 22-year-old.

Juventus are planning to sell him if he does not want to renew. They can offer the Netherlands international a new deal, but he will have to take a pay cut.

Should Juve decide to sell him, Calciomercato adds that De Ligt has a €125million (£104million) release clause in his current terms.

La Repubblica, meanwhile, has claimed that Juventus will accept a bid of €80million (£67million). Indeed, they are wary of clubs refusing to pay the exit clause when they would prefer to balance the books.

As such, Chelsea have begun the process of trying to snap De Ligt up for a £37million discount.

