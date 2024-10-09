Exclusive: Southampton set swift timeline for Russell Martin sack with replacement hunt underway

Russell Martin is one game away from being sacked as Southampton manager, as TEAMtalk can reveal club chiefs are ready to swing the axe if the team loses at home to Leicester City following the international break.

The Southampton hierarchy are losing patience with Martin amid his team’s poor run of form and are preparing to make a change depending on the result against Leicester on Saturday October 19. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Southampton officials are drawing up a list of potential replacements for the 38-year-old, should they be forced to make a change in the dugout.

Martin did a fantastic job to get Southampton promoted last season as they finished fourth in the Championship before beating Leeds United in the play-off final to secure an immediate return to the top flight. Martin was rewarded with a new three-year contract in the summer, however it has been a tough start for Saints back in the Premier League.

They sit 19th in the table, having picked up just one point from seven games so far. Only goal difference is keeping them above Wolverhampton Wanderers and off bottom spot.

Since drawing 1-1 with Ipswich Town to gain their one and only point of the campaign, Martin’s side have lost 3-1 to both Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Saints are the lowest scorers in the league after netting just four goals in their seven games and they have the joint second-worst defensive record with 15 goals conceded, too.

Martin has come under fire for not changing his style of play in as he wants to continue Southampton’s clear identity of possession football even though their frailties have been exposed by Premier League opposition in the opening weeks of the campaign.

It is very early in the season, but Southampton already look like they will be in a scrap to stay in the division alongside clubs such as Wolves, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Everton and Leicester. Southampton chiefs are ready to act to try and turn the club’s fortunes around.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old winger Tyler Dibling has been one of the few positives for Southampton this season, having made a big impact and registered one goal and two assists in nine games so far.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both tracking the England U19 starlet ahead of making possible offers, but Southampton are looking to keep those clubs at bay.

It emerged recently that Dibling is set to sign a ‘bumper new deal’ with Saints, which should help to prevent a 2025 move away from the club.

The new contract will also see Southampton give Dibling a big pay rise to reward him for his exciting performances of late.

Martin was appointed as Southampton manager in the summer of 2023 and guided the club to a fourth-place finish in the Championship.

Saints won 26, drew nine and lost 11 of their 46 league games in 2023/24 to pick up 87 points from a possible 138.

They then drew 0-0 away at West Brom in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg before winning the second leg 3-1 and beating Leeds United in the final at Wembley.

But they’ve made a poor start to the Premier League season in 2024/25, drawing one and losing six of their first seven league games.

He had a 1.89 points per game record in the Championship but is currently winning just 0.14 points per game in the Premier League.

In the domestic cup competitions, Martin has overseen three wins, two draws and two losses during his time at St Mary’s.

Overall, Southampton have won 31, drawn 13 and lost 19 of his 63 games in charge, leaving him with a 49.2 per cent win rate and a 30.1 per cent loss rate.

His side have scored 110 goals in all competitions at a rate of 1.74 goals scored per game. But they’ve also conceded 90 goals in total to average 1.42 goals conceded per game.