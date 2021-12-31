Southampton are looking to try and win the battle to land England Under-21 defender James Hill, TEAMtalk understands.

Fleetwood Town are set to lose their prized asset in the shape of teenage star. However, they are demanding good money for the 19-year-old, who we understand Saints are big fans of and are ready to make the first move.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are not the only interested club, however. Indeed, there a number of other teams looking to snap up the player who will be out contract in the summer.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Spanish giants Barcelona have all scouted him this season. Meanwhile, Burnley, Norwich, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Stoke have all checked on Hill in recent weeks.

The teenager is widely regarded as of the stand-out young players operating outside the Premier League.

Hill has made over 50 appearances since breaking into the Fleetwood team as a 16-year-old in 2018.

Saints face losing top star

Meanwhile, Southampton could lose forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, as Sassuolo look to poach the star as a replacement for the outgoing Jeremie Boga.

Elyounoussi has featured often for Southampton this season. Indeed, he has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, starting on 10 of those occasions.

The winger started the season in blistering form. Indeed, he scored a hat-trick and registered two assists in one game against Newport County in the EFL Cup in August.

Furthermore, the Norwegian scored in the Saints’ recent 3-2 victory against West Ham.

Indeed, Elyounoussi has played an important role in much of Southampton’s season so far.

A recent report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), claims that Sassuolo are looking to land Elyounoussi.

The report states that given his contract only has a couple of years left, Sassuolo are hoping for a ‘low cost’.

Indeed, the 27-year-old’s market value is currently around €10million. As such, Sassuolo would not be looking to pay any more than that.

Furthermore, Sassuolo may be looking for a January transfer given Boga’s move to Atalanta seems imminent. Elyounoussi is seen as an apt replacement for Boga, on the wing.

However, Elyounoussi recently rebuffed interest from Premier League sides, as he was happy at Southampton. Given the Norway international was not willing to move within England, a move to Italy seems highly unlikely.

