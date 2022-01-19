Southampton are one of a number of clubs reportedly interested in Frosinone ace Federico Gatti, with the centre-back gaining major admiration.

Gatti has been working his way up the Italian football ladder over the past couple of years. Indeed, he only made his Serie B debut this season upon signing for Frosinone from a Serie C side.

Despite having not proven himself at top level, a host of clubs are after the centre-back.

Southampton are the only English side reported to be interested in Gatti. Sport Witness claims ‘half of Serie A’ are in pursuit of the 23-year-old, though.

The Italian clubs included in the report are Juventus, Napoli and Torino, among others.

Gatti’s appeal is evident, he is an imposing defender at 6ft2in. What’s more, he has been party to Frosinone’s top defensive season, conceding just 18 goals in 19 fixtures.

The centre-back also poses a threat in attacking situations, having scored three goals in 17 games.

That is a quality that would suit Southampton’s style of play. Jan Bednarek has scored three goals from centre-back this season, and Gatti could add more goals from that area.

Frosinone reportedly want €10million for Gatti, and Torino have already offered part of that for a loan deal.

That offer however, could prompt the other interested sides to make approaches of their own.

Gatti joined on Saints’ shortlist

In other news, Southampton want to make Armando Broja’s loan permanent.

The forward, on loan from Chelsea, has impressed massively during his stint at St Mary’s.

Broja is the Saints’ top goalscorer this season with seven goals in all competitions.

While Southampton are keen on making his deal permanent, Chelsea may still have plans of their own for him down the line.

