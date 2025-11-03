Southampton are searching for their next manager after Will Still's sacking

Southampton are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Will Still and they could find themselves competing with Wolves for the signature of their next boss, with five targets assessed by TEAMtalk.

Saints parted ways with Still on Sunday evening after a 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the coach, who only moved to St Mary’s in May.

Southampton have won just two of their first 12 Championship games so far, drawing six and losing five, leaving them 21st in the table – just three points outside the relegation zone.

The Saints’ Men’s Under-21s Head Coach, Tonda Eckert, will take charge of the team on an interim basis. But the search is already underway for a new permanent manager.

Former boss Russell Martin is the favourite to take the reins, following his sacking at Rangers last month. He lasted just 123 days at Ibrox – the shortest stint of any manager at the Scottish giants.

Martin, 39, led Southampton to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in the 2023/24 campaign. However, he was sacked in December 2024 as the Saints sat bottom of the table, and they were ultimately relegated.

He came in for some criticism for refusing to change his play-out-from-the-back tactics, which contributed to their demise. However, he still has admirers at Southampton, and TEAMtalk can confirm that he is their TOP choice to replace Still, and he is open to a conversation about returning. But he’s not the only name in the frame…

Michael Carrick, Brendan Rodgers on Southampton shortlist

Manchester United legend Michael Carrick is also being looked at by Southampton. He was sacked as Middlesbrough boss over the summer, and has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management.

Carrick led Boro to eighth and tenth placed finishes in the Championship and also reached a Carabao Cup semi-final.

Former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has also emerged as a target for the Saints. He led both of the clubs away from relegation in the Premier League and could arguably be considered unlucky that he wasn’t given longer at those clubs.

A return to management with Southampton, who have aspirations of a top-flight return, could be a tempting next step for O’Neil.

However, reliable journalist David Ornstein has revealed that both Carrick and O’Neil are in the frame to become the new Wolves manager, following the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

It could prove difficult for Southampton to compete for either manager’s signature, but they are on the list.

Another manager who has been looked at by Southampton is Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers is available after he resigned from his role as Celtic manager last week, and has also been considered by Wolves, as TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher revealed.

Finally, Ralph Hassenhuttl, has been touted as a potential option. He was manager of Southampton from 2018 to 2022 and avoided relegation in the Premier League throughout, with his highest finish being 11th place in the 2019/20 campaign.

