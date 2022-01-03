Southampton star Lyanco could be in line for a shock January exit as one well-known club has reportedly registered its interest.

The centre-back moved to St Mary’s in August after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side agreed a deal with Torino. Lyanco penned a four-year contract with the club to replace Leicester-bound Jannik Vestergaard.

The Brazilian made his debut in September’s Carabao Cup win over Sheffield United. He is now on 10 appearances in all competitions for Saints.

Lyanco’s influence on the team is slowly growing, although he hasn’t been on the winning side since November 5. He has missed Southampton’s last three fixtures due to coronavirus.

The 24-year-old is likely to form a centre-back partnership with either Jan Bednarek or Mohammed Salisu over the next few seasons.

However, Saints will have to fend off interest from Europe first. Sport Witness, citing reports in Portugal, claim a Primeira Liga outfit has set their sights on Lyanco.

Reigning champions Sporting are monitoring his situation. They believe the player could be tempted into a transfer if his fortunes in England do not improve.

Robinson's Neves comments are spot on United do need a midfielder, but Robinson may be right on Neves.

Ruben Amorim’s team are long-term admirers of Lyanco. His signing is apparently an ‘old dream’ of theirs, potentially from his time with Torino.

Financial constraints mean Sporting would only be able to complete a deal at ‘low cost’. The most likely offer would therefore be a loan.

However, Saints are unlikely to negotiate such an early exit for Lyanco. They will want to see him grow over a full season before making any decision on his future.

The original fee Southampton paid for him remained undisclosed. However, reports have since put it at £7m, which is out of Sporting’s reach.

Wayne Rooney emerging as Everton replacement for under-pressure Rafael Benitez

Southampton in five-club race for Championship man

Meanwhile, Southampton hold an interest in QPR centre-half Rob Dickie, according to a report.

The 25-year-old Englishman is impressing in the second tier. He has featured in all 24 of the club’s league fixtures this term, helping them to reach fifth place.

The Athletic state Southampton are hoping to land Dickie, but they are not alone. Leeds, West Ham, Burnley and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the player.

QPR will only accept bids worth £10m or more during the January transfer window. That fee could rise by the summer if Dickie maintains his stellar form.

The defender has previously spoken about his desire to make the next step and star in the top flight.

READ MORE: Lukaku to make shock Prem transfer in days as Tuchel row hits breaking point – Paper Talk