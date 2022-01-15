Ralph Hasenhuttl’s recent remarks on Armando Broja have led Southampton to plot a raid on Chelsea for the striker, according to a report.

The 20-year-old left Stamford Bridge in August to join Southampton on a season-long loan. He has been very impressive for Saints, hitting seven goals and one assist in 19 appearances so far this term.

That includes Premier League goals against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford since early December.

Having lost Danny Ings to Aston Villa in the summer, Hasenhuttl must have been expecting Adam Armstrong to replace his goals. Instead it has been Broja who has acted as their talisman, helping the St Mary’s club to pick up 24 points from 20 matches.

Hasenhuttl recently gave his verdict on a potential permanent move for the Albanian. “We’d love to extend his stay here, he likes it. He wants to be with us, you can feel this in every moment,” the manager said.

And those comments have seen Saints plan a long-term move. According to Sky Sports, they will rival other Premier League clubs for Broja’s signature, should Chelsea listen to offers.

Clubs have already contacted the Blues over his availability and how much he would cost in the summer transfer window. The teams remain unnamed, but presumably Saints are among them.

Chelsea apparently have plans of their own for the young star. Sky Sports claim Thomas Tuchel is considering whether Broja could make it at the Champions League holders.

Romelu Lukaku has had an eventful return season, what with injuries, contracting Covid and his recent comments. The Belgian admitted he was ‘not happy’ with his situation and he would consider re-joining Inter Milan in the future.

The uncertainty could see Broja become Tuchel’s new number nine in 2022-23, should Chelsea decide against a sale.

Armando Broja repeat on the cards

Having seen the success of Broja’s loan move, Saints could complete another temporary switch this month.

Football Insider put them in the frame to land Manchester United outcast Dean Henderson. The Englishman is eager to leave Old Trafford in search of game time.

Hasenhuttl’s side have acted by ‘making an enquiry’ over the keeper’s availability.

A deal could see Henderson become the club’s new number one, ahead of Fraser Forster, the injured Alex McCarthy and veteran Willy Caballero.

United want to keep Henderson around heading into a vital six months. But a U-turn is reportedly on the cards as the star is pushing for an exit.

