Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is not worried about the prospect of losing James Ward-Prowse to Aston Villa.

The England international, 27, was the subject of a £25million Villa bid during the summer. It was swiftly pushed back as the Saints had no intention of losing their skipper.

Ward-Prowse aimed to put the transfer saga behind him by penning a new contract at St Mary’s. It is worth a reported £100,000 per week and should keep him on the south coast until June 2026.

The set-piece specialist will come up against Villa on Friday evening in the Premier League. Ahead of the clash, Hasenhuttl was asked for his opinion on Villa’s interest.

“There was not for one minute a fear that he would leave us, to be honest,” the Austrian said (via Daily Echo). “I was relatively sure that he knows the role he has to play for this club.

“It’s more than losing a very good footballer, a free-kick expert, he’s a real model for our club and it’s always helpful when you have someone like that here.

“He’s somebody that the young lads are looking up to and want to do the same, and this is why it was important that he was then committing even more to the club.”

He added: “I think we found a solution where we had a win-win situation for the club and for him. This is how it should be.”

It looks like Ward-Prowse will not be joining Villa in the near future. However, they are not the only English club eyeing his services.

Recent reports claim that Newcastle are preparing to part with some of their new-found wealth to land the midfielder. Football Insider write that Southampton have set his price tag at £40m.

That would see Ward-Prowse match Joelinton as the Magpies’ record signing.

Southampton involved in busy race for Shakhtar man

Meanwhile, Southampton are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Shakhtar ace Manor Solomon.

The Israeli has notched three goals so far this season from left wing. Two of those have come in his last two outings.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Brighton are also weighing up bids.

When asked about a Premier League switch in February, Solomon said: “My dream is to play in England and it also seems to me the most realistic option for me. And teams in England can pay.”

