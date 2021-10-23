Hasenhuttl labels Saints draw ‘fair result’ but Burnley’s Dyche disappointed

Ralph Hasenhuttl felt a draw was a fair result while Sean Dyche was left disappointed as Southampton shared the spoils with Burnley.

Dyche’s travelling Clarets took the lead in the game through summer signing Maxwel Cornet. The Saints fought back and netted either side of half-time. But Cornet scored a delightful second goal to level the score at 2-2, which is how it finished.

Despite having more possession and attempts at goal, Hasenhuttl felt his side didn’t do enough to earn all three points.

He told Match of the Day: “We had some good moments when we created a lot of chances and were aggressive with the ball.

“After conceding, we started doing what we wanted but we didn’t have enough in the second half.

“We got the goal and had a few chances but did not do enough. We changed the shape in the last 20 minutes because we were really having problems with winning the second balls.

“The draw is a fair result. We had a better first half after conceding the goal and they had the better second half.”

The goalscorers for the home side were youngsters Tino Livramento and Armando Broja. Both have made an early impact after joining in the summer.

“They are very important players for us and they are absolutely positive signings we could make in the summer,” Hasenhuttl said on the pair.

“We know that young players can get a chance in our club. They are both very young and with a lot of talent and they feel comfortable with this team in this club.”

Caution on Cornet, urges Dyche

Meanwhile, Dyche had a positive outlook on his side’s performance as they picked up just their fourth point of the season.

He said: “I think there were a lot of good things about our performances. I’ve been saying that a lot lately but we had two excellent goals by Maxwel [Cornet].

“We are disappointed with the goals [conceded]. The first from a set-piece and the second from a mistake.

He [Cornet] had been good but we had to be a bit cautions with him as he cramped a bit with a hamstring issue. He gives us that bit of difference we have been searching for.

“By our positive substitutions, it was clear we were trying to win the game. We took Maxwel off as a precaution as he’s still getting up to Premier League fitness.

“It was another positive display with a couple of mistakes. Eradicate them and we are in good shape with what we are trying to achieve.”

