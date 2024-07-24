Sources: Southampton leading hunt for perfect Armstrong partner after six Prem goals in 14 games

Bren Brereton Diaz is on the radar of Southampton, who are moving towards the deal

Southampton are leading the race to sign former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United attacker Ben Brereton Díaz with the Villarreal man keen on a move to St Mary’s, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Brereton Díaz is back at Villarreal for pre-season after ending last season on loan at Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old impressed during his loan stint at Bramall Lane, despite their relegation from the Premier League with Brereton Díaz chipping in with six goals and one assist in 16 games for the Blades.

Brereton Díaz faces an uncertain future at Villarreal with the Chile international down the pecking order at El Madrigal.

Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth are ahead of him in terms of central strikers, and the presence of left-winger Arnaut Danjuma also suggests he’ll not get much game time.

As such, the forward is keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Southampton moving for Brereton Diaz

Southampton are long-term admirers of Brereton Díaz having previously tried to sign him prior to his move to Villarreal and also Sheffield United last January and they are now pushing to finally land the versatile forward.

Saints boss Russell Martin is keen to add to his attacking options before the transfer window and Brereton Díaz’s versatility in that he can play anywhere across the front line and his Premier League experience makes him a key addition to his plans.

Indeed, while Adam Armstrong bagged 21 goals and 13 assists in the Championship last season, he has failed to pull up trees in previous Premier League seasons, so pairing him with a consistent goalscorer may bring the best out of both.

Brereton Díaz still has three years to run on his contract at Villarreal and it remains to be seen if the Spanish club would consider another loan for the player or whether they would want to sell him on a permanent basis.

Southampton have been busy so far in this summer’s transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League and they are confident they can get a deal for Brereton Díaz over the line.

