Southampton do not want to sell Cameron Archer or Tyler Dibling in January

Southampton have made it clear to clubs that they will not sell the likes of Tyler Dibling or Cameron Archer halfway through the season, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Southampton look destined for the drop but like every club who ends up relegated they aim to be back in the Premier League at the first time of asking. However the club are not giving up hope and do not want to lose key players in this window.

There is much interest in a number of their players and the latest is Archer, who was the subject of a bid from Leeds United. Southampton swiftly turned down the offer and have made it clear to clubs that they will not sell halfway through the season and they must wait until the summers.

Tottenham have had a similar reaction when going for Dibling and been told they must wait until the summer to get their hands on him. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also want the 18-year old and his future will be away from St Mary’s.

Archer only joined the Saints in the summer transfer window, signing from Aston Villa for £15million. However sources have confirmed he is open to the move to Elland Road and is happy to wait until the summer.

Leeds have already seen a loan offer rejected for Archer and that is due to the Saints’ hopes of keeping him for at least the season and then reassessing his position in the summer.

The Whites are not done though and are expected to return with another offer. They do hold confidence they can get a deal over the line due to Archer’s willingness to make the move.

They hope it will force the hand of Southampton and make them sell the man that cost them £15million just six months ago. It will be a bid of just over this amount and Leeds hope it will be enough to land the 23-year-old.

READ MORE: Leeds hopeful of striking deal to sign prolific striker as Farke ‘confidence’ in beating Sunderland emerges

Leeds round-up: Jack Harrison return chances revealed

Leeds reportedly have no plans to see Jack Harrison return to the club amid his loan to Everton, despite suggestions on the contrary.

It’s also believed the club are baffled by links to left-back Matt Targett, who will not be joining.

Their chances of landing Emiliano Buendia going forwards have taken a hit, as not only has he joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan, but they have the option to land the Aston Villa man permanently in the summer.

After Leeds interest of late, they seem likely to miss out on that move.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham hope to wrap up window with outstanding triple deal amid ‘big advantage’ in Mathys Tel race