Southampton and Rangers are among the clubs hoping to appoint Danny Rohl amid uncertainty over his future at Sheffield Wednesday, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Wednesday manager Rohl is reportedly set to depart the club at the end of the season, sparking interest from multiple sides as his tenure at Hillsborough nears its conclusion.

The 36-year-old German coach, who guided the Owls to a respectable 12th-place finish in the Championship, has impressed chiefs at several clubs, following a season marked by on-field progress but off-field challenges, including a strained relationship with owner Dejphon Chansiri and infrastructural limitations at Wednesday.

Rohl is on the list of the new Rangers owners, who are seeking a manager to lead the Scottish club into a new era under the majority control of Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. His impressive track record at Wednesday, where he transformed a relegation-threatened side into a mid-table outfit, makes him an attractive candidate for the Ibrox job.

However, Rangers face competition from Southampton, a club with prior interest in Rohl. The Saints approached him in December 2024, but the move fell through due to a £5million release clause, leading to the appointment of Ivan Juric instead.

With Southampton now relegated from the Premier League and having sacked both Russell Martin and Juric this season, Rohl remains their top managerial target to spearhead a promotion push.

Additionally, Rohl has expressed a desire to return to the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig among the clubs monitoring him, given his prior coaching stint there. His ambition to manage in a top European league or a high-pressure role in England suggests he is ready for a new challenge.

As Rohl’s exit looms, Wednesday fans face uncertainty, while Rangers and Southampton tussle to secure the services of one of football’s brightest young coaches.

Sources state that he is extremely popular with clubs and has multiple options on the table. He is aiming to take on a role that gives him the opportunity to compete in Europe. This will not put off Southampton however, who wanted him last year and are still chasing him now.

