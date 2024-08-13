Exclusive: Southampton at risk of losing key midfielder as Premier League duo register interest

Southampton are at risk of losing one of their star players Carlos Alcaraz amid interest from the Premier League and two other clubs, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Saints secured promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs last term and face Newcastle at St James’ Park in their first game on Saturday.

Alcaraz, 21, is a key part of Russell Martin’s squad and is expected to start the game against the Magpies.

The Argentine midfielder made 24 Championship appearances for Southampton last season, before being loaned to Juventus in January. Alcaraz impressed during his time in Turin, featuring 11 times for the Italian giants.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that two unnamed Premier League sides have made enquiries about Alcaraz in recent days.

As yet, there have been no concrete developments on that front, but the youngster is also generating interest from abroad.

We can exclusively reveal that Lazio also hold an interest in Alcaraz as Marco Baroni looks to bolster his midfield options for this season.

Lazio have held talks with Southampton to understand the cost of a potential move for Alcaraz and could make a bid in the near future.

They are also keen on Napoli centre-mid Michael Folorunsho in recent days.

Flamengo prepare bid for Southampton star

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that that ‘most interested’ club in the race for Alcaraz are Flamengo.

The Brazilian giants want to make a statement midfield signing this summer and we understand they are planning to submit a bid of €18m (£15.4m) for Alcaraz.

From the player’s side, he feels fully integrated into the Southampton project and is happy to stay at St Mary’s this season. He continues to work hard in training and isn’t expecting to leave.

However, we understand he is open to evaluating proposals from other clubs if the Saints decide to sell him this summer.

Southampton hold all the power in negotiations as Alcaraz is under contract until 2028, but they could use the funds from his sale on new additions.

Sources say that the Saints want a ‘high figure’ for Alcaraz and that is making discussion’s for him ‘complicated,’ but it will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming days.

