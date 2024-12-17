TEAMtalk can reveal that Southampton are confident Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will be their next manager as the club’s stance on their Premier League survival chances have come to light.

Southampton parted ways with Russell Martin on Sunday after their 5-0 loss to Tottenham, a result that left them nine points from Premier League safety.

Now, basement side Saints are immediately trying to bring in 35-year-old Rohl as his successor. The German is seen as the outstanding candidate and talks have begun to try and lure him away from the Championship outfit.

Sources state the German is interested in the post, has been very open in discussions so far and Southampton want to appoint the former assistant manager of the German national team immediately.

We understand that the Hampshire side’s board are preparing for the very likely possibility of getting relegated and feel Rohl would be ideal in helping them bounce back to the English top-flight.

However, Wednesday are doing all they can to keep hold of their talented coach – who is loved by the fans and the club have a huge amount of respect for the work he has done to turn them from relegation certainties to play-off hopefuls.

Sources at Hillsborough rate Rohl very highly and expect him to make the step up to a Premier League managerial role and if it is not at Southampton, it will be at another club.

Rohl’s stunning spell at Wednesday

Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz at Wednesday in October 2023 after the Spaniard oversaw the club’s worst-ever start to a season. Xisco failed to win any of his 10 Championship games in charge, with the Owls seven points adrift of safety.

Yet, Rohl went onto rack up a remarkable 51 points last season as he kept the Yorkshire outfit in the division against all the odds. This term, they are ninth and sit just five points outside the Championship play-off places.

Rohl has done an excellent job without spending much money, using his highly-rated coaching skills and his superb man-management with players to great effect.

TEAMtalk understands Leicester City also really liked Rohl and saw him as a potential candidate before plucking for Ruud van Nistelrooy in late November.

Incidentally, Southampton dismissed Martin after the board decided he was not capable of changing tactically, with the 38-year-old sticking to his passing out from the back approach despite conceding a hatful of goals that way.

There were major fears they could finish bottom with a record low points total, something Derby County currently hold with 11 points back in 2007/08. They also found it difficult to see Martin’s long-term vision for the club and in the end the best thing for all was to part ways.

Southampton shocked by step up

When dismissing Martin, Southampton suggested the gulf between the Championship and the Premier League took them by surprise. They also thanked the ex-Swansea City boss for helping them reach the top-flight after their Championship play-off final win in May.

The club statement read: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin. Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

“We are witnessing first-hand the significant gap between the Championship and the Premier League, but your [the fans’] understanding and passion, even when results have not been what we all want, continue to drive our long-term commitment to the club.”

The club added that Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will be in charge of the first-team on an interim basis.

