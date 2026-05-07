Southampton are pushing ahead with plans to land highly-rated Hearts youngster Boyd Fraser, TEAMtalk understands, with the Championship side hoping to fend off growing Premier League competition for the teenage midfielder.

The Saints, who hope to return to the top-flight via the Championship play-offs, have been working on a deal for the 16-year-old Scottish youth international in recent weeks.

Sources have confirmed that talks are advanced over a move that would see Fraser join Southampton on a scholarship agreement, with a professional contract already lined up for when he turns 17 next year.

The deal is viewed internally as a major opportunity for Southampton’s recruitment team, with Fraser available for less than £100,000 in compensation from Hearts due to the deal being a cross-border transfer and him not being able to be on professional terms due to his age.

Fraser has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Scottish football, and his performances for Hearts’ academy sides, as well as at youth international level, have attracted significant attention from across Britain.

We understand Southampton are determined not to miss out on another top teenage target after losing Queens Park talent Harris Afzal to Crystal Palace earlier this year.

That disappointment has increased the urgency around their pursuit of Fraser, with club chiefs eager to secure his signature before rival interest intensifies further, though Southampton are not alone in the race.

Crystal Palace are once again threatening to spoil Saints’ plans and are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Fraser’s future.

Nottingham Forest are also firmly in the picture as Premier League clubs continue to monitor the midfielder’s progress.

Despite strong interest north of the border from Celtic and Rangers, Fraser is understood to favour a move to England as things stand, with Southampton hopeful their pathway for young players and long-term development plan can give them the edge.