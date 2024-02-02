’80 per cent of players were available’ – Inside Stoke’s remarkable end to the transfer window

Stoke City brought in two and sold one first-team player on transfer deadline day – but that goes no way towards describing what were a final few days of panic, stress and serious attempts to shift some high-profile names.

The Potters had secured the loans of Daniel Iversen from Leicester and Luke Cundle from Wolves earlier in the window. The latter is a player the club considered signing permanently just a couple of weeks after his loan move to the club.

The idea was he would free up a loan space that could be taken by a new signing, however, it was deemed too expensive. This left the club needing to make room and they looked to sell some of their players with the clock working against them.

One of those was Ryan Mmaee, who was informed at the start of the final week his team were free to work on a potential exit. This left little time for the correct move to be finalised and a number of options were turned down.

First was Turkish side Konyaspor, who were quickly dismissed. They were joined by Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Hatayspor, Antalyaspor and Metz, who were keen on loans. Mmaee wanted to stay and prove his worth.

Tyrese Campbell was also being offered around during the window, his name taken to multiple Championship and Scottish sides in a bid to get him a move but that also resulted in no bites, with the player himself turning down at least one move and the club rejecting an offer from Verona.

Sources have stated that “80 per cent of the squad are seen as available for the right price,” but that the market made it very difficult for Stoke to shift any players.

New moves forced Gayle to be sacrificed

In the end, the contract of Gayle was cancelled by mutual consent, a move that was welcomed by the striker, who is confident of finding a new deal. There have already been discussions over his next club, but no decision has been made yet.

In terms of incomings, Stoke secured Vitesse winger Million Manhoef, who they had been tracking throughout the window. He was wanted by multiple clubs and seemed out of Stoke’s reach, but as the month rolled on he became an achievable target.

The club swooped and beat Palermo to his signature, with the 22-year-old extremely keen to play in England as it’s seen as the best step in his career. It was a real win for the club – but they would have liked more exits to help the wage budget.

Stoke City also completed the signing of striker Niall Ennis, who joined from Blackburn Rovers after manager Steven Schumacher asked for him.

Ennis immediately asked Blackburn to sanction the move as he was desperate to play for the manager he thrived under at Plymouth.

The incomings paint an overall picture of success for Stoke and relieve pressure on Director of Football Ricky Martin from inside the club.

However, the lack of sales in the final week will frustrate the club who were working hard to get some bodes off their books.

