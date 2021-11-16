Stoke’s assistant boss outlines January transfer plan after stalwart’s injury

Stoke City are set to utilise the January transfer window as Harry Souttar looks to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old had been in fine form for the Potters this campaign before suffering a season-ending injury whilst on international duty with Australia. It was confirmed Souttar had sustained a knee ligament injury. He’s likely to need surgery meaning that any sort of imminent comeback has been ruled out.

This comes as a massive blow for Stoke. Souttar has been a prominent figure in defence for his side, who sit fifth in the Championship.

Before his injury, the defender has attracted huge interest from several Premier League clubs.

If the Potters are to continue any sort of promotion form, they’re going to need to find a replacement.

They do have the likes of Ben Wilmot, James Chester and Danny Batth to fill in at the back. But, with manager Michael O’Neill often opting for a back three, a centre-back replacement looks to be on the cards.

Assistant manager, Dean Holden, recently dropped a hint to the club’s official website regarding their activity in January.

He said: “Moving forward we will obviously have to make decisions going into January in terms of recruitment and how we go about that.

“However, for the short term, we obviously have the players that we have in the squad and we are very pleased with them.”

Stoke target pays tribute to brother

Stoke target John Souttar has given huge praise to his injury-stricken brother Harry.

After a three-year absence, Souttar marked his return to international football on Monday night with a goal.

His glancing header opened the scoring at Hampden Park as Scotland defeated Denmark 2-0.

The 25-year-old has struggled with several injuries in recent years. Scoring his first goal for his country, he paid tribute to Harry.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“It’s absolutely incredible, for me to be involved in a game like that – I truly can’t put it in to words.

“I have gone through a hell of a lot over the last year or so, and I couldn’t wish for anything more than this, it is just brilliant you know.

“This makes the whole rehab worth it, and I just have to dedicate this to my brother Harry, who is at home tonight watching this.

“He couldn’t make it tonight, but this was for him tonight. He helped me enormously with my rehab, and I know he will be watching and listening to this, so this is for him.”

