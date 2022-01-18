Stoke City have agreed a new long-term deal with rising star D’Margio Wright-Phillips, TEAMtalk understands.

The Potters landed the 20-year-old Wright-Phillips from Manchester City in 2021, and Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has brought him through to the first-team ranks.

He made his senior debut in their FA Cup win over Leyton Orient, before making his league bow against Hull City.

Now seen as one of the top prospects in the Championship, Stoke have moved quickly to agree terms and hope to announce the deal shortly.

It is understood a number of Premier League clubs were keen but the son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson of Ian Wright – is very happy with life at the Bet365 Stadium.

Champ rivals step up Danny Batth interest

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are stepping up their interest in Stoke defender Danny Batth, per a report.

Batth has fallen out of favour at Stoke in recent weeks. This is due to the arrival of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka earlier this month. Since the pair signed for the Potters, Batth hasn’t featured in their last two games. He’s played 11 Championship games for his side this season.

According to YorkshireLive, the Owls are keen to bring back their former defender this month.

Batth spent time on loan with Wednesday during the 2011-12 season. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain played a vital role in helping the Owls achieve promotion from League One.

Owls boss Darren Moore is therefore looking to bring back Batth in the hope that he can do the same again this season.

Wednesday currently sit in eighth place in the league. Moore’s men are now three points outside of the play-off positions following the weekend win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls’ boss is keen to add to his backline in January to push for promotion in the second half of the season. This is due to the continuing injury crisis at the club, in particular in defence. Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson all remain sidelined, whilst Sam Hutchinson has only just returned to first-team action.

Moore eager for defensive options

Therefore, a centre-back is still seen as a priority for the club to sign this month. The 31-year-old is thought to be high up on the club’s agenda with a return to Hillsborough looking possible.

The experienced defender was left out of the matchday squad in Stoke’s latest win over Hull City at the weekend. His contract is also up in the summer meaning that a move away from the club looks more than likely.

Wednesday are still currently working under a transfer embargo, meaning that the club can only sign free agents or loan players. Therefore, a loan move is the most likely option for Moore to get his man.