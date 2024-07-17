Exclusive: European club gunning for £8m Stoke raid as Premier League, Bundesliga sides watch on

Stoke City star Bae Jun-Ho is picking up interest from numerous clubs and Feyenoord are determined to sign him in a statement deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Stoke are having a busy summer transfer window and a key objective of theirs is to keep hold of some of their best players. One man who is the subject of very serious interest is attacking midfielder Bae.

Stoke have no intention of selling the 20-year-old, however that has no put off suitors from around Europe, who hold real belief they can land him this summer. One of those is Feyenoord, who are absolutely obsessed with the South Korean. Indeed, sources state that Feyenoord are going all out to take him to the Eredivisie.

They have maintained constant contact with his camp and are desperate to land his services before the window slams shut. Feyenoord strongly believe that a deal is there to be done and that an £8million offer would make Stoke think about selling him.

However, Stoke sources have rebuffed this and stated that they have not put a price tag on their key man. Stoke view Bae as a crucial player in their bid to reach the play-offs during the 2024-25 season.

The youngster has also been consistently named as the most impressive player at the club by his team-mates, including by Ryan Mmaee during TEAMtalk’s exclusive interview with the striker.

Feyenoord are not the only side who hold genuine interest in Bae. Sources have revealed that clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A are keen, while three Premier League sides have made Stoke aware they are monitoring his progress.

This is something that will be on the mind of the two-cap South Korean international. He will be aware that a Premier League move could be on the cards in 2025 if he performs at a high level for Stoke.

Bae is guaranteed to be an important player for the Potters this coming season, alongside fellow midfielder Wouter Burger. Interestingly, Burger also has serious interest from clubs around Europe.

