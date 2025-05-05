Ryan Mmaee is among those Stoke City have instructed to find a new club

Ryan Mmaee has been told he will be sold by Stoke City this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Stoke have held meetings with their players today (Monday) to inform them of their plans for the future and a number of them have been told that they will not be staying at the club. One such player is Mmaee, as sources state he is free to leave the club in the upcoming window.

The striker has had to battle through a number of issues since his arrival from Ferencvaros and is now set to depart the club in the coming weeks. He was determined to give his all for Stoke but injuries and a difficult loan spell have meant he will not have a place in Mark Robins’ squad next season.

Stoke are keen to offload multiple players this summer and make room for fresh targets after a disappointing season. There have been conversations happening all day and several players have been informed they are free to find new opportunities.

TEAMtalk sources insist that Mmaee has already got plenty of interest and will have no issues finding a new club. Despite his difficult time at Stoke, plenty of sides are planning talks to try and engineer a possible deal.

There is still one year left on the Moroccan’s contract but there will not be a big fee attached to his exit.

He has not played much over the last year and Stoke will be unlikely to get a return on their £3.4million investment that they made back in June 2023.

Mmaee’s agents will now work with Stoke and respective clubs to try and find the best opportunity for the 12-cap international.

Stoke are expecting a very busy window and sources state there is a real determination to build a side that is capable of moving them up the division next term.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on April 18 that The Potters are one of the clubs chasing Nottingham Forest talent Adam Berry, who is keen to find first-team football next season.