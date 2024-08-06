Exclusive: Stoke City close to signing French forward as talks enter advanced stage

Stoke City are in a strong position to sign French wide man Jeremy Livolant following his departure from Bordeaux, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Stoke have had another busy summer and their owners have shown they are not afraid to spend what is needed in a bid to try and get their team back to the Premier League. However, it is now a free agent who is closing in on a move to the bet365 Stadium as they try to beat competition to his signature. Livolant is wanted by numerous Championship sides and also has offers from clubs around Europe.

Sources have stated he is currently at Clayton Wood training centre going over details, with talks between the two parties at an advanced staged. Nothing is completed yet and there is still the chance of a hijack, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Stoke are in a very strong position to complete the deal.

Livolant has been a free agent since Bordeaux were forced to cancel his contract and renounce their professional status due to financial distress. The left winger was devastated by the revelation but it has not taken long for interested parties to swoop in.

The 26-year-old can play anywhere in midfield and along the left wing, and he has even played some matches at left-back. This kind of versatility will be vital to Steven Schumacher, who has the minimum expectation of challenging for the play-offs this season.

Last season was disappointing for Stoke fans, who had to watch their side battle at the bottom end of the table despite a high spend. This has seen managerial changes and focus moved to the upcoming campaign.

They have already welcomed Sam Gallagher, Eric Junior Bocat, Victor Johansson, Ben Gibson and Polish teenager Wiktor Gromek to the club this summer.

They hope that Livolant will be the next to be confirmed. With him now at the club and Stoke pushing hard to land him, it is all heading in the right direction for the former France U20 international to join.