Stoke City have accepted an offer from Turkish club Sivasspor for key midfielder Josh Laurent, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

Laurent’s long-term future at Stoke has been the subject of speculation this summer with the 29-year-old entering the final year of his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

A number of clubs at home and abroad are interested in signing Laurent, including Birmingham City, who have been heavily linked with the former Reading man.

But now Sivasspor have firmed up their interest with a formal offer for Laurent.

Stoke are willing to let Laurent move on for the right price due to his contract situation and TEAMtalk can confirm they have agreed on a fee with Sivasspor for the player.

However, we understand that Laurent has rejected the transfer to the Turkish club and he is waiting for other opportunities before deciding his next move.

Laurent was appointed Stoke’s club captain 12 months ago and made 37 Championship appearances last season as he helped the Potters secure survival.

The all-action midfielder joined Stoke on a free transfer from Reading in the summer of 2022 and has made 76 appearances for the club, chipping in with eight goals and six assists.

Losing Laurent would leave Stoke short of options in midfield for next season, with Ben Pearson ruled out for the start of the season after surgery on his hamstring, and Daniel Johnson another player in the department who could move on this summer.

Luke Cundle is also back at Wolves after spending the second half of last term on loan at Stoke, but 17-year-old Sol Sidibe is expected to play a more significant role on the back of signing his first professional contract.

Nevertheless, Potters boss Steven Schumacher will be looking to bolster his midfield options, with difference makers in the final third also high on the agenda.

