Exclusive Stoke City interview: Ryan Mmaee names best team-mate and predicts Championship finish

Stoke City are a side who are pushing to get back to the Premier League and their wealthy backers have not been shy in reaching into their pockets to bring in new talent.

One who arrived last season was striker Ryan Mmaee and he has granted TEAMtalk an exclusive interview. I spent 30 minutes talking to him and here is what he had to say about his career, Stoke and the season ahead.

I started with the usual question of how he was doing and he let me know he is getting ready for the new season.

“I am feeling good at the moment, I had an injury during the break (Knee), not a major one and I have been in during the off season to get up to speed. I’m not quite fully training yet but I hope and expect to be very soon though.”

Seeing as he teed me up so nicely to speak about getting ready for the season ahead I asked him about the feeling at Stoke as a new campaign approaches.

“Yeah lots of positivity, especially because of how we finished the season and the form and performances in the last five or six games. We were starting to play with more confidence and learning how each other work. We now know each other’s qualities and that can only be a benefit for us next season.”

Only finding out his fellow players’ full skill sets towards the end of the season seems late but Stoke made a lot of new signings in the summer of 2023 and that had an affect on the club’s poor start to the campaign and disappointing league run.

“I think it was 23 or 24 new players, from other leagues and countries, we had to adapt. We had to learn to play together and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, it was a lot of adaptation. Guys had to get to know life here (in the UK) and also playing in these very different weather conditions. There are also a lot of games in the Championship and many guys had to get used to that also.”

Well Ryan mentioned the weather so I had to ask him the famous question, can he do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke?

“Yeah I think we are used to it now!” he responded whilst laughing. “I think it’s still difficult for other teams to come and play us but you have no choice, you have to deal with it and the whole team is now getting used to it.”

Mmaee moved to Stoke last summer and had interest from elsewhere, so I wanted to know what made him choose the Potters over other options.

“I had interest in Scotland and in Europe but Stoke made everything very easy and it was clear they wanted me. The project they had to build a new team and get to the Premier League excited me, I also want to be playing in England. I believe I have the correct profile to play here, so I was excited by the opportunity and I’m still excited about what is to come. We didn’t expect to get promoted in the first year but with the players we have we are moving in that direction and are very very positive.”

Again, Ryan teed me up nicely for my next question, which was about his hopes and the club’s hopes for next season…

“My personal goals are to be injury free and have much more consistency in my appearances. We do not want to be lower than mid table, so we can be close to the playoffs and when the end of the season comes, we can make a run for the top six. That is the minimum goal we have, with the players we have [and] additions to come, we can definitely do that.”

One player who has been linked via some outlets is his brother Samy, who is a free agent after leaving Ferencvaros. I asked Ryan if he misses playing alongside his sibling and if he believes he will join him in England.

“Yeah of course I miss playing with him. Of course having your brother alongside you on a daily basis is the best feeling, I miss him of course but this is life. The boys have asked me if he is coming, I have told them if he comes we are in the Premier league next season! We shall see, he has lots of offers and will take his time.”

Mmaee missed a lot of last season and some have been unsure of where his best position is, so I asked what role he feels he is best suited to.

“My best position? I started my career by playing in a two up front, I liked this as I could drop in and be involved with the game. I don’t like to be too lonely up front; I enjoy having someone close to me. So, a nine with a ten behind me or wingers coming inside is my favourite position to play.”

Last season was difficult for Stoke and Ryan – I asked him about how he and his teammates handled what was a disappointing campaign both personally and as a club.

“It was a very good lesson for me and the team. It’s very difficult when you are near the bottom, and we do not want to be there again. We had to learn the new coaches’ ways and it was a huge learning experience personally and for us all. We had conversations in the dressing room and spoke about the fact our squad had no business being near the bottom of the table. I really believe the lessons I learned personally, and we learned as a unit will be a huge benefit for us moving forward.”

At points last season Mmaee was training alone and released a statement claiming he would show what he can do to the club’s supporters. Moving away from people he knew and into a brand new environment was tough and I asked him what life lessons help him get through the difficult moments.

“I have learned to never give up, to work harder when it goes wrong and never stop believing in yourself. Who is around you is very important, good people, positive people who will help push you up when you are down. These are the things that keep me moving forward when things are not going to plan.”

I wanted to know what Mmaee would say to the fans who have at times wondered if they would see a solid run from the 26-year-old.

“I need to thank them for their great support last season, during the whole season and in difficult moments. People think we don’t see it but we do, we see the stands full when we are away. I and the team will do everything to give them what they deserve, we will strive to be in the playoffs and help them be much happier with their side. I know they are supporting me and I can’t wait to play in front of them next season.”

The Moroccan international has a good reputation in Europe and when Stoke snapped him up he had many suitors, so just how far does he believe he can go in the game?

“When I came here the goal was to go to the Premier League and I fully believe I have the qualities to do that. I need to prove myself here and hopefully I can go to the highest level with Stoke.”

Of course, it would be wrong for me to do this and not ask him who the best player is at Stoke, in his opinion.

“They are all a great level but [Bae] Jun-Ho has impressed me the most, he is very good. Super technical and has everything to go to the very top. I think he is the one who has stood out for me for sure.”

Mmaee will hope Jun-Ho is one of his teammates who can help him realise his dream of playing in the Premier League. After a stop start season last year, the striker will hope that the upcoming campaign is fruitful and ends up with the Potters back in the best league in the world.