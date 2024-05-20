Stoke City are stepping up their plans for the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Conor Coady is among their top targets.

The 31-year-old Leicester centre-back played his role in helping the Foxes win the Championship title and secure their promotion back to the Premier League.

Stoke have ambitious aims of their own for next season with Steven Schumacher eyeing a promotion charge but the manager knows he must strengthen his squad.

The Potters are eyeing players with experience of playing at the highest level and Coady certainly fits into that category.

He’s had stints with Liverpool, Wolves and Everton in the Premier League with a total of 176 top flight appearances to his name. He’s also picked up 10 England caps in his career.

Stoke see Coady as someone who could play a valuable role for them next term and TEAMtalk sources say they are working on a loan deal for him.

Leicester are happy with the defender’s contributions up to now but there is a feeling that he isn’t part of their plans next season.

Stoke in ‘good position’ to sign Conor Coady on loan

Several Championship sides are interested in signing Coady on loan but the feeling is that Stoke are leading the race at this stage.

He’s under contract until 2026 and earns a reported £75,000 per week with Leicester. Stoke will look to convince the Foxes to continue paying some of that as part of the agreement.

TEAMtalk sources say Stoke are in a “good position” to sign Coady and if he can stay fully fit, may prove to be a valuable addition.

He could provide competition for Ben Wilmot at the Bet365 Stadium and also bring his renowned leadership qualities into the dressing room.

In terms of other targets, we understand that Burnley’s veteran striker Jay Rodriguez is also being considered by the Stoke hierarchy.

The 34-year-old will be out of contract at the end of June and therefore Stoke could snap him up on a free transfer.

Schumacher will hope that bringing in experienced players such as Coady and Rodriguez will help his team rise to the top of the Championship table.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how these stories develop in the coming weeks.

