Stoke City are weighing up a move for Plymouth Argyle wide man Mickel Miller on a free transfer after his contract talks at Home Park stalled, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Miller is out of contract with Argyle at the end of June and club chiefs have been in talks with the player over extending his stay with them. However, discussions over a new deal have ground to a halt and this has alerted Stoke, as well as several other Championship sides.

Stoke are in the market for a new left-back in this summer’s transfer window and Miller – who can play as a left-back, left wing-back or left winger – features on their wish list.

Potters boss Steven Schumacher knows all about Miller, having signed him when he was in charge of Plymouth. Schumacher remains a big fan of the versatile star.

Miller has just enjoyed a solid season for Plymouth, making 34 appearances for the Pilgrims and helping them secure Championship survival.

The attacking wing-back would add crucial options to Schumacher’s squad for next season and his availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive proposition.

Stoke have made excellent use of the free-agent market, with some of their best recent signings joining the club after being released from their previous employers.

The appointment of Jonathan Walters as sporting director in April has fuelled hopes that Stoke can fly up the Championship table and eventually push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Stoke transfer news: Schumacher plots reunion with Miller

Stoke have not finished in the top half of the Championship since being relegated from the Premier League in 2018. But as Walters pointed out when he took up his position, the lack of on-field success has not been down to a lack of investment.

There is real hope that Walters will thrive due to the investment the club makes, and the push to reinvigorate the squad is already well under way.

While the club has cycled through managers since sacking Mark Hughes in 2018, they have also had a revolving door of sporting directors, with four people holding the role or an equivalent in the past six years.

Walters joined the club in an interim capacity in January and was appointed full-time in April, and as a club legend there is hope that he is the man to spearhead a revival.

Stoke are planning a major overhaul of the squad this summer following a below-par season at the bet365 Stadium and have already signed the likes of goalkeeper Viktor Johansson and centre-back Ben Gibson ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.