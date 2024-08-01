Stoke City are planning another raid on Blackburn Rovers for Lewis Travis as Steven Schumacher eyes midfield reinforcements, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

After having snapped up Sam Gallagher from Blackburn earlier this week, Stoke are now plotting a move for Gallagher’s old Ewood Park team-mate Travis.

The 26-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Blackburn after spending the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Travis made nine appearances during his time at Portman Road, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, but the Suffolk club have decided not to make his move permanent.

Travis is back at Ewood Park, but sources have informed TEAMtalk that Blackburn could be open to offers for the versatile performer in a bid to balance the books and free up space in the squad.

A number of clubs are understood to be monitoring Travis’ situation and Stoke are weighing up a move for the former Liverpool trainee.

Stoke boss Schumacher is looking to reshape his side’s engine room and is open to offers for the likes of Josh Laurent, Lewis Baker and Daniel Johnson.

Schumacher is looking to make midfield additions before the close of the transfer window as a result and we understand Travis figures highly on his wanted list.

