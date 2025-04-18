Stoke City have received a boost in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest talent Adam Berry, who is also being chased by three other English sides, TEAMtalk understands.

The highly rated 19-year-old’s contract at the City Ground expires at the end of the season and his situation is generating interest ahead of the summer.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Stoke are amongst the sides keen on signing Berry on a free transfer, while Blackburn Rovers and Norwich are also keen, along with Belgian Pro League side Westerlo.

Sources have since informed TEAMtalk that Stockport County have registered an interest in Berry, so the race for his signature is beginning to heat up. The Hatters are pushing for promotion to the Championship and are keen to strengthen in multiple areas.

We have also been told that talented midfielder Berry is prioritising his footballing pathway and development over money, with a drop down to the Championship a realistic possibility.

Nottingham Forest are now struggling to convince the teenager to extend his contract and Berry is considering his options for the summer.

There is a contract offer from Forest on the table but it remains unsigned and as things stand, looks set to remain that way.

Stoke City poised to push for Adam Berry

Stoke hold long-term interest in Berry, a former England U17 international known for his versatility, capable of playing on either wing or in the No.10 role. He has recently played in an unfamiliar centre-forward role, scoring and assisting in crucial games for Forest’s under-21s side.

Mark Robins’ side remain big admirers of the youngster and are one of the frontrunners for his signature.

Berry recently put in a phenomenal performance against Manchester United’s under-21s side, in which he came off the bench to turn the game around when Forest were 3-1 down.

Berry was born in Manchester and joined Forest after leaving Man Utd’s youth system in February 2024.

He scored this fantastic goal for Man Utd’s under-15s side back in 2021. Berry is only expected to improve and feels he is ready to play consistent first-team minutes in senior football, hence why he’s keen to take on a new challenge next season.

