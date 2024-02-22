Exclusive: Inside Stoke sacking of Ricky Martin; sources reveal truth behind turbulent tenure

Stoke City have fired technical director Ricky Martin just 15 months into his tenure and TEAMtalk can reveal the reasons behind the decision.

Several factors were considered by the Potter’s hierarchy, who have brought in the club’s former striker Jonathon Walters to replace him.

In this exclusive report, TEAMtalk can reveal the situation under the guidance of Martin and the events that unfolded before the club decided to make this significant change at an important time of the season.

Sources have spoken about the running of the transfer market and club during the 47-year-olds tenure. Martin made 24 signings this season and the club are currently only three points above the relegation zone

His recruitment has received heavy criticism and sources have suggested there was panic around a number of decisions made in the market with no real idea of a vision or structure.

Martin’s total spend comes to over £20m this season and it’s clear to see that out of 24 arrivals there are only a few success stories.

His initial appointment was also greeted with doubts inside the club as many felt that he was not ready to take on the role of running the recruitment of a club like Stoke, despite his experience at West Ham United.

Ricky Martin didn’t help the atmosphere at Stoke

TEAMtalk have also been told that the atmosphere in the club is not at all good, and his decisions to get rid of staff, who were considered important to the club, was not welcomed by many at the Bet-365 stadium.

Martin also had the final say on all decisions and the belief within the club is that many people were replaced by others with lesser ability as directed by – the now former – technical director.

Stoke’s players did not have a strong relationship with Martin and there was a belief that, due to his erratic style of business, they would be sold on or replaced at the first opportunity.

Some of our sources have stated he would smile to your face but turn on you if the opportunity presented itself.

TEAMtalk has also been told that it was clear he was a man who ended up out of his depth and most preferred to communicate directly with the club’s head of scouting Jared Dublin.

Martin was informed yesterday he would be relieved from his role and will receive a significant pay-off from the club. It’s understood it came as a surprise to West Ham’s former Academy director, who expected to continue his role.

Those inside the Stoke camp are now excited to see club legend Walters back where he played his best football and hope that results on and off the pitch will now improve dramatically.

