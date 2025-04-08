Stoke City are pushing to sign Nottingham Forest academy star Adam Berry but face competition from two other Championship sides, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The highly rated 19-year-old is set to depart Forest when his contract expires this summer and interest is ramping up ahead of the transfer window, so he won’t be short of opportunities.

Berry, a Manchester United youth prospect, scored and assisted in 31 minutes of featuring against his old club’s under-21s side on Monday night.

TEAMtalk understands that Berry has been offered a new contract by Forest but is seeking regular first-team football and regular game time to aid his development.

The youngster is therefore set to leave the City Ground, and Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers have enquired about signing Berry. There is also interest from Europe, with Belgian Pro League side Westerlo among the clubs keeping tabs.

But Stoke have held a long-standing interest in Berry, whose contract at Forest expires in June. Mark Robins’ side are still very keen on the talent and have kept tabs on his situation as the summer approaches. He would be seen as a great option due to his ability and the fact he is available for free.

Born in Manchester, Berry is a former England U17 international known for his versatility, capable of playing on either wing or in the No.10 role. He has recently played in an unfamiliar No.9 role, scoring and assisting in crucial games for Forest’s under-21s side.

Berry bagged this outrageous goal at under-15s level for Man Utd back in 2021. He is only expected to improve as he gains experience, hence why he’s keen to play regular first-team minutes, with a switch to the Championship a concrete possibility.

