Stoke City step up transfer interest after key star’s season-ending injury

Stoke City are reportedly poised to land Hearts defender John Souttar in January, after his brother Harry suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Harry Souttar has been a mainstay of the Stoke side this season. The centre-back has played 16 out of 17 games, and has been a crucial figure during that period.

The defender’s importance can not be overstated, he has regularly captained the side. Furthermore, he has been key to the low total of goals scored against Stoke this season.

The Australian international – who has scored six goals in five games for the Socceroos – sustained a serious knee injury against Saudi Arabia recently.

The injury will keep the centre-back out of the side until the end of the season. That development is a huge blow for Stoke, who are currently in the playoff places.

However, Stoke feel as if they have perfect replacement for the star. They are reported to be interested in completing a deal for Harry’s brother John, from Hearts, per Daily Record.

John Souttar has scored three goals in 11 games for Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this season. Stoke seemingly feel as if the defender can perform to the same standard as his brother.

Maintaining current form will be key for the Potters in their promotion push. What’s more, Souttar is in the current Scotland squad, so is clearly in impressive form, and may be able to help them do just that.

Souttar’s contract with Hearts runs out at the end of the season. As such, a deal in January may be an easy one to complete.

Furthermore, the Hearts man is valued under £1million, therefore it may prove a cheap one as well.

Stoke boss raves about key star

Stoke forward Jacob Brown has been in top form this season, scoring five goals and assisting four in the Championship.

Indeed, that is an impressive return from 17 games. What’s more, that notion was shared by Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who called the striker up to the national team.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has similarly been impressed by Brown.

“It’s great for Jacob. It shows the progress he’s made since he came to the club,” he said.

Indeed, O’Neill will want all of his players to be firing on all cylinders as they continue to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

