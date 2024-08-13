Exclusive: Stoke City rebuffed in their pursuit of attacking stalwart from League One

Stoke City have had a bid for highly-rated Reading attacker Femi Azeez rejected, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Azeez has attracted the interest of a number of clubs after impressing for Reading last season in League One.

The 23-year-old was one of Reading’s shining lights last term, chipping in with eight goals and nine assists in 46 league games.

Stoke are in the market for attacking reinforcements before the close of the transfer window and Azeez is someone who figures highly on their wanted list.

Azeez’s versatility in that he can play on either wing or as a striker makes him an attractive option for Stoke and other Championship clubs.

His future at Reading has been the subject of conjecture with the player entering the final year of his contract.

However, the Berkshire club’s potential new owners are keen to keep hold of Azeez as he is a key part of Ruben Selles’ plans going forward.

Azeez missed the Royals’ season-opening trip to Birmingham City with a back injury as confirmed by coach Selles.

The coach was quizzed about Azeez post-match having failed to touch on the nature of his absence from the squad ahead of kick off when he briefed the media on the injury doubts of both Jeriel Dorsett and Kelvin Abrefa.

“Yesterday in training he (Azeez) felt something in his back and he went inside,” Selles said in comments after Reading’s draw with Birmingham.

“It’s no problem, it’s not about one player.

“This squad is not about one player or even one manager. It is about how we do things together.”

Stoke City look an attractive destination for Reading stalwart

Azeez was an ever-present for Selles over the course of the last campaign featuring in every league match in the season but his absence from the matchday squad has added fuel to rumours that he could be set to depart the club.

Having enjoyed a very good League One campaign, he is drawing interest from clubs desperate to improve their Championship squads with Millwall and Plymouth Argyle among his identified suitors alongside Stoke City who are favoured in the race and considered the choice destination.

Stoke City have set out on an ambitious rebuilding process designed to drive the club back into the Premier League and the Potters’ project might just be the one that stands out for Azeez as the potential payoff is a place in a Premier League team in just a season or two.

Reading could have some task on their hands convincing Azeez to hang around if Stoke return with a firm offer.

