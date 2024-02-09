Ryan Mmaee representatives break silence on ‘unfortunate situation’ at Stoke City

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Stoke City striker Ryan Mmaee remains committed to the club after being dropped from the first team by Steven Schumacher.

The 26-year-old is currently training with the Potter’s under-21s squad due to his alleged ‘poor discipline in training.’

In a recent press conference, Schumacher said: “We set out on the first day about the standards we expect at the training ground.

“There have been a couple of instances, and I won’t need to go into the detail, where I felt Ryan wasn’t buying into that.

“It’s not fair to demand things from the whole squad and there’s one person who was letting staff and players down.

“It sends a message that we’re serious about what we’re saying. I’m going not to come here and flippantly say something.

“We have to back up what we say and what we require from the players. At the moment, Ryan isn’t available.

“The door is never permanently shut on any player but things have to change from his point of view if he wants to make an impact back in this team.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Big Aston Villa v Man Utd verdict; goals galore for Liverpool; Arsenal ease to West Ham win

Mmaee ‘wants to correct the situation’ and bounce back for Stoke

In a statement exclusive to TEAMtalk, Mmaee’s representatives have said that the striker wants to make up for his mistakes and become a key player for Stoke this season.

“Ryan wants to correct the unfortunate situation and show the fans why he became a Potter,” his entourage told TEAMtalk.

“He is committed to doing what is necessary and has always wanted to be the best player he can at Stoke City”

“He is very happy to be at the club and will do everything to prove this over the rest of the season.”

Mmaee joined Stoke from Ferencvaros for roughly £3.4m last summer. He has made 23 appearances so far for the Championship outfit, scoring four goals and making three assists.

EXCLUSIVE:’80 per cent of players were available’ – Inside Stoke’s remarkable end to the transfer window