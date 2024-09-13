Exclusive: Sacked Stoke technical director in frame for return to football in key Carlisle role

Former Stoke City man Ricky Martin wants to be Carlisle's new sporting director

Former Stoke City technical director Ricky Martin is in the frame to become Carlisle United’s new sporting director, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

League Two Carlisle are looking to restructure their footballing department by bringing in a new sporting director as well as a new manager following the sacking of Paul Simpson earlier this month.

TEAMtalk understands a number of candidates have applied for the sporting director role at Brunton Park, including Martin.

Martin has been out of work since leaving his role as technical director at Stoke in February after only 15 months in the job at the Bet365 Stadium.

Former West Ham United academy boss Martin was appointed in his role at Stoke in November 2022, two months after Alex Neil had come in as the Potters’ new manager.

However, the 48-year-old came in for heavy criticism from supporters during his time at Stoke for making wholesale changes to the squad in the transfer market which failed to make an impact on the club’s performances.

Carlisle United chairman Tom Piatak is keen to restructure footballing operations at Brunton Park and is aiming to bring in a new sporting director before appointing a new manager.

Carlisle parted ways with manager Simpson at the end of August following their disastrous start to the League Two campaign, which saw them lose their first four league matches.

The Cumbrian club’s academy coaches Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt have been placed in temporary charge of the club while they search for a new permanent manager.

Gateshead boss Rob Elliot is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to take on the role, but we understand whoever becomes Carlisle’s new sporting director will have a big say in who is brought in.

