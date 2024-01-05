Schumacher nears ideal Stoke deal as £1.5m Cundle reunion moves swiftly towards completion

Daniel Iversen could be followed though the Stoke City door by Luke Cundle, as talks are ongoing for a £1.5million January transfer.

Stoke City have been one of the most active clubs in the UK of late and will bring the total number of signings for this season to over 20 when they add goalkeeper Iversen.

He will not be the last in this window and a busy couple of weeks lay ahead for the Potters.

Cundle is the next target for new boss Steven Schumacher and sources have told TEAMtalk that talks are progressing between Stoke and his parent side Wolves for a transfer worth around £1.5million.

He is seen as the ideal asset in the new manager’s system and if all goes to plan, he could be signed by the start of next week (commencing January 8).

Wolves are set to recall the midfielder due to the level of interest amid an impressive spell on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

They have already had to say goodbye to another key man in Finn Azaz, who was recalled by Aston Villa as a result of interest from bigger clubs than the Pilgrims.

Stoke have everything in place to complete the Cundle move over the weekend and the 21-year-old is keen to join up at the bet365 stadium, with a verbal agreement struck on personal terms.

Schumacher wanted Cundle from the off

The Potters have had a poor season considering the outlay in summer and hopes of securing a playoff spot, but as seen in the Championship before, a lot can change in the second half of the season.

Cundle is well known to Schumacher as he was his boss only a few weeks ago before he left Plymouth to take his place in the Stoke dugout.

The midfielder was immediately identified as a target for the current window.

It’s unsurprising, given he’s been one of Plymouth’s most impressive players this term, having bagged three goals and five assists in the Championship.

The Stoke manager is on course to make the 21-year-old his second signing – following Iversen – as talks are positive and multiple sources say that things are “heading in the right direction.”

That the move is almost complete is disputed by Plymouth’s director of football, who states that while he’s aware of reports, he was told by Wolves that they had not yet been contacted: “I’m aware of the speculation. I have had conversations with Wolves on that topic and as of this morning they haven’t received any offers whatsoever.”

Cundle is a product of the Burnley youth system, and from there he was snapped up by Wolves whilst still young.

He has struggled to break into the Premier League side’s first team – having only ever played seven times – and had a loan spell at Swansea before joining Plymouth in the summer.

