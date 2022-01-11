Stoke set to land Manchester City starlet to improve promotion hopes

By Kieran Lawler

Stoke are set to land Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan until the end of the season, per a report.

Harwood-Bellis spent the first half of this season in the Belgian Pro League. The youngster linked up with Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany, playing 19 times for RSC Anderlecht. However, he hasn’t featured in their last four games for the Purple and White.

According to Football Insider, Harwood-Bellis is now returning to England for a medical ahead of a move to the Potters.

It will be the second loan move in as many years after spending last season with Blackburn Rovers. Already boasting Championship experience, he made 19 appearances for the Lancashire outfit last season.

He recently signed a new deal with Manchester City, extending to 2024. The Premier League champions are keen to get Harwood-Bellis valuable first-team football.

Stoke seem ready to provide that chance and bolster their defensive options.

Despite the reports linking Harwood-Bellis, manager Michael O’Neill is adamant nothing is imminent.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, he said: “No, nothing’s imminent

“The players that I’m linked with certainly aren’t in our price range.

“We’ve spoken to some players and their agents and those players are looking for financial situations which are out from where we are at this minute in time.

“January is a short-term market as well and we need one or two players to move the other way to free up some finances if we can do that.

“We obviously have a lot of players out with injury and Mario Vrancic has suffered a hamstring injury as well, which is a big blow.”

Stoke join race for Callum Brittain

Numerous Championship clubs, including Blackburn, Stoke, and Swansea are tracking Barnsley’s Callum Brittain, per the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has been a regular starter for Barnsley this season, and he has impressed despite the Yorkshire club’s low league position. They are 23rd in the Championship – eight points from safety.

The full-back is out of contract in the summer, but Barnsley have an option to extend the contract for a further year.

Despite the reports linking players to exits, Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has dismissed any chances of imminent exits.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said: “Not what I have heard.

“For all the teams, there is balance where you have to make room to get in players. I don’t think we are an exception.”

