Departed Stoke City man travels to Turkey as advanced talks begin over surprise move – Sources

Daniel Johnson is eyeing his next club after Stoke City

Former Stoke City player Daniel Johnson is in advanced talks to join Turkish club Istanbulspor on a free transfer after cancelling his contract at the bet365 Stadium earlier this week, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 31-year-old was into the final year of his contract and all parties decided to cancel his deal early to allow him to become a free agent. The former Aston Villa youngster has travelled to Istanbul for discussions over a potential move to Turkey.

Johnson’s only league appearance this season for Stoke was as a late substitute against Coventry City, with the midfielder having fallen down the pecking order in Steven Schumacher’s plans.

Istanbulspor have moved quickly to snap up the Jamaica international on a free transfer.

Istanbulspor suffered relegation from the Super Lig last season and they are keen to build a squad capable of winning promotion back to the top flight.

Istanbulspor won their first three league matches to put themselves at the top of the Turkish second tier, the TFF First League, prior to the fourth round of fixtures.

Stoke, meanwhile, beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 away from home on Saturday to make it two wins and two losses from their first four matches of the Championship campaign.

Schumacher’s side currently sit 11th in the table, one point off the play-off places at this early stage in the season.