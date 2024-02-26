Sources: Pressure already mounting on Stoke boss Schumacher; key star to lead exodus if relegated

The Stoke City board are feeling the heat and defeat to Middlesbrough next weekend could prove fatal for manager Steven Schumacher, while TEAMtalk has learned which key star could lead a player exodus if the club suffer relegation.

Stoke City have endured a terrible run of form that has left the club inside the relegation zone in the English Championship. The Potters now face dropping into the third tier of their national game if things don’t turn around quickly.

It has been a campaign that has come with a number of disappointments on and off the field that have forced the club into major changes. Alex Neil was sacked as manager and the club’s Director of Football, Ricky Martin, was also given his marching orders.

Stoke turned to Steven Schumacher who had impressed at Plymouth Argyle in the hopes he could get their season back on track and bring the best out of a number of the side’s big-name signings.

However, he has lost seven of his 13 games in charge thus far and only managed to pick up three victories in that time, giving him a lowly win record of just 23 percent.

According to sources there is pressure on Schumacher and Stoke’s form is concerning the board.

Schumacher seems safe for now, but a defeat at home to Middlesbrough next Saturday may ramp up the pressure even further on a board who are desperate to avoid the drop. Suffering relegation would invariably result in a massive financial hit.

Wouter Burger could lead player exodus

It’s also understood a number of players would not remain at the club should they be relegated and the likes of Wouter Burger – who has been a standout – is already likely to be subject to offers.

There is a hope that the 39-year-old Schumacher can turn things around as Stoke do not want to sack another manager after already paying off Alex Neil and his staff.

It’s clear the club are doing everything they can to help the manager and his side to get the results needed to stay in the division.

Indeed, Ricky Martin’s departure was one example of making sure there are no unwanted distractions.

Martin and Schumacher did not see eye to eye according to sources and they also state their relationship was strained due to a difference of opinion on how to operate.

Martin was already under serious pressure and may have lost his job anyway, but his departure shows that Stoke are looking to help the current coaching team succeed in any way they can.

READ MORE: Five Championship standouts Leeds Utd should sign if promoted to the Premier League