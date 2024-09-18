Stoke City confirm appointment of Narcis Pelach as ‘meticulous’ coach sets out his ambitious aims

Stoke City have officially confirmed the appointment of Narcis Pelach as their new head coach following the sacking of Steven Schumacher on Monday.

Pelach, 36, has had spells with with UE Figueres, CF Peralada, Girona, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City, and joins the Potters on a three-year contract.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday that Pelach had been identified by Stoke as their standout candidate to replace Schumacher and now they have got their man.

Sporting director Jon Walters identified Pelach as a target and has expressed his excitement at bringing a ‘meticulous’ coach like Pelach to the bet365 Stadium.

“Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcis is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around,” Walters told the Stoke City website.

“He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the Club.

“Having been a Head Coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcis was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.

“We are delighted that – after talking to John (Coates) and myself – Narcis was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Narcis will enjoy a successful career as a Head Coach and are excited to give him the opportunity to make that a reality at Stoke City.”

Pelach: ‘There’s no limits to what we can achieve’

Pelach will be joined at Stoke by coaches Dean Whitehead, Paul Clements and performance analyst Harrison Glew.

Speaking about taking on his new role, Pelach said: “I feel a great excitement and sense of responsibility to Stoke City and can’t thank John Coates and Jon Walters enough for giving me this opportunity.

“I’ve had other chances to become a Head Coach in England and in other countries. But once I saw in their eyes how passionate they are about the Club and how much they want to embrace a different identity and philosophy, I could not refuse and, once I’m in, I’m all in.

“I know the league, I know the opposition and I already know about our players. The level of the squad is good. I believe in them and I will create a playing style that suits their qualities.

“The methodology will be different, the training will be intense every day, sometimes it won’t be comfortable and players and coaches will be challenged a lot.

“But, if we get it right and do something together that owners, players, supporters and staff emotionally believe in, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Stoke currently sit in 13th place in the Championship table and face Hull City at home on Friday night.

