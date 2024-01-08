Stoke City open to offers for three key stars as Schumacher targets fresh faces

TEAMtalk can reveal that Stoke City are open to offers for three key players – including vice-captain Lewis Baker – in January.

Stoke have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market this season, with 20 players joining the club either permanently or on loan since the end of the 2022/23 campaign. With such a high level of spend there will have to be outgoings.

The club – managed by Steven Schumacher, the former Plymouth Argyle boss who replaced Alex Neil in December – would be open to offers for some key names.

And they may have to fend off interest in some of their star players including Baker, as well as fellow midfielders Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson.

Baker joined Stoke from Chelsea in the winter window of 2022 and was a regular before finding himself sidelined with injuries. Since having surgery on his knee, he has been ousted by new signings such as Wouter Burger.

Sources state that he could leave the club in the coming weeks to make way for some fresh faces under Schumacher.

Stoke open to offers for key stars

The 28-year-old is coming into his last year and is another player the Championship outfit do not want to leave for nothing. His asking price has been quoted as being between £1million and £2million.

However, he has impressed in recent performances and could yet force a stay depending on the club’s winter business.

Johnson, meanwhile, has been a regular for the Championship outfit, playing 24 league games this season – but has found himself on the bench since Schumacher’s appointment and is struggling to fit into the new coach’s system.

With his contract at Stoke expiring in the summer of 2025, he is coming into his last year and the Potters are keen to cash in before he can walk out of the door for free.

After joining from Preston North End in the summer it’s likely he will be at the club until the end of the season, but he is a player who could attract offers this month and could be available for under £1million.

Finally, Pearson has been a big part of the side and is probably the only true defensive midfielder in the squad, but he is also attracting interest from several clubs who are keen on his abilities.

Having only signed for Stoke in the summer and being tied to a deal until 2027 it would take an offer in the region of £3million to £4million to move him from the club in this window.

Yet Schumacher may look for players with more mobility and sources say this could open the door for a summer exit if suitors see an opportunity to pounce.

