Stoke City are lining up a move for Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez on a free transfer this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Rodriguez is out of contract at Burnley at the end of the season, and with no new deal on the table, he is expected to leave Turf Moor.

The 34-year-old joined his hometown club from West Brom in 2019 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League last season, scoring 10 goals in their title-winning campaign.

But Rodriguez has struggled for regular first-team action this season, making just seven starts in the Premier League.

He has two goals and an assist to his name from those starts, however, and Stoke believe his experience and character could be valuable as they once again prepare to overhaul their squad this summer.

The Potters have badly struggled for goals with their current crop of strikers this season and look set two to lose two of them, Tyrese Campbell and Wesley, when their contracts expire in the summer, leaving only Ryan Mmaee and Niall Ennis as senior options, with four Championship goals between them this season.

Stoke’s recruitment team are likely to be looking for a marquee centre-forward to add to their stable too, but Rodriguez could be one of their first signings in time for pre-season.

The former Southampton and West Brom man is represented by Stoke-on-Trent-based Beswicks Sports, who have had many players at the club over the years, and Rodriguez himself has been targeted on numerous occasions and may now finally end up at the Bet365 Stadium ahead of his 35th birthday in July.

Rodriguez represents Championship experience

Across both his spells with Burnley, Rodriguez, who won one cap for England in 2013, has scored 74 goals within 287 appearances, also providing 24 assists.

Of those appearances, 133 were in the Championship, with 41 goals. He has also represented Barnsley and West Brom in the second tier, but Stoke are still looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone, and Rodriguez has never played in League One before.

If they do secure their Championship status, though, Rodriguez would be hoping to make an impact in a division he has hit double figures of goals in during four different seasons.

